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Matt Bellamy Matt Bellamy
Kinoafisha Persons Matt Bellamy

Matt Bellamy

Matt Bellamy

Date of Birth
9 June 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini

Popular Films

Muse: H.A.A.R.P. Live at Wembley 9.0
Muse: H.A.A.R.P. Live at Wembley (2008)
MobLand 8.8
MobLand (2025)
Muse - Live in Rome 8.2
Muse - Live in Rome (2013)

Filmography

MobLand 8.8
MobLand
Drama, Crime 2025, USA/Great Britain
Muse: Drones World Tour 8.2
Muse: Drones World Tour Muse: Drones World Tour
Musical, Documentary 2018, Great Britain
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Muse - Live in Rome 8.2
Muse - Live in Rome Muse - Live in Rome
Musical 2013, Great Britain
Muse: H.A.A.R.P. Live at Wembley 9
Muse: H.A.A.R.P. Live at Wembley Muse: H.A.A.R.P. Live at Wembley
Documentary 2008, Great Britain
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