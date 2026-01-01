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About
Filmography
Matt Bellamy
Matt Bellamy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Bellamy
Matt Bellamy
Matt Bellamy
Date of Birth
9 June 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
9.0
Muse: H.A.A.R.P. Live at Wembley
(2008)
8.8
MobLand
(2025)
8.2
Muse - Live in Rome
(2013)
Filmography
8.8
MobLand
Drama, Crime
2025, USA/Great Britain
8.2
Muse: Drones World Tour
Muse: Drones World Tour
Musical, Documentary
2018, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.2
Muse - Live in Rome
Muse - Live in Rome
Musical
2013, Great Britain
9
Muse: H.A.A.R.P. Live at Wembley
Muse: H.A.A.R.P. Live at Wembley
Documentary
2008, Great Britain
Show more
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