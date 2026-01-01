Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nathan Keyes
Nathan Keyes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathan Keyes
Nathan Keyes
Nathan Keyes
Date of Birth
28 November 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.1
Fellow Travelers
(2023)
6.8
The Kings of Summer
(2013)
5.8
Come Back to Me
(2014)
Filmography
8.1
Fellow Travelers
Drama, Romantic, Thriller,
2023, USA
5.8
Come Back to Me
Come Back to Me
Fantasy, Horror, Detective
2014, USA
6.8
The Kings of Summer
The Kings of Summer
Drama, Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree