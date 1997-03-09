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Filmography
Niamh Wilson
Niamh Wilson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Niamh Wilson
Niamh Wilson
Niamh Wilson
Date of Birth
9 March 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
The Sinner
(2017)
7.4
Warehouse 13
(2009)
6.8
The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet
(2013)
Filmography
7.7
The Sinner
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2017, USA
6.3
Maps to the Stars
Maps to the Stars
Drama
2014, USA / Canada / France / Germany
Watch trailer
6.8
The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet
The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet
Family, Adventure, Drama
2013, USA / France / Canada
Watch trailer
7.4
Warehouse 13
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2009, USA
5.4
The Marsh
The Marsh
Thriller, Horror
2006, Canada
Show more
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