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Niamh Wilson Niamh Wilson
Kinoafisha Persons Niamh Wilson

Niamh Wilson

Niamh Wilson

Date of Birth
9 March 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Sinner 7.7
The Sinner (2017)
Warehouse 13 7.4
Warehouse 13 (2009)
The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet 6.8
The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet (2013)

Filmography

The Sinner 7.7
The Sinner
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2017, USA
Maps to the Stars 6.3
Maps to the Stars Maps to the Stars
Drama 2014, USA / Canada / France / Germany
Watch trailer
The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet 6.8
The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet
Family, Adventure, Drama 2013, USA / France / Canada
Watch trailer
Warehouse 13 7.4
Warehouse 13
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2009, USA
The Marsh 5.4
The Marsh The Marsh
Thriller, Horror 2006, Canada
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