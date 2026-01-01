Menu
Marc Turtletaub
Date of Birth
30 January 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Farewell 7.8
The Farewell (2019)
Everything Is Illuminated 7.7
Everything Is Illuminated (2005)
Jules 7.4
Jules (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Jules 7.4
Jules Jules
Drama, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood 7.2
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Drama, Biography 2019, USA
Watch trailer
The Farewell 7.8
The Farewell The Farewell
Comedy, Drama 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Puzzle 6.7
Puzzle Puzzle
Drama 2018, USA
White Fang 6.9
White Fang Croc-Blanc
Adventure, Animation, Drama 2018, USA / France / Luxembourg
Loving 7
Loving Loving
Drama 2016, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
3 Generations 5.9
3 Generations Three Generations
Drama, Comedy 2015, USA
Gods Behaving Badly 4.8
Gods Behaving Badly Gods Behaving Badly
Comedy, Drama 2013, USA
Safety Not Guaranteed 6.4
Safety Not Guaranteed Safety Not Guaranteed
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Romantic 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Our Idiot Brother 6.4
Our Idiot Brother Our Idiot Brother
Comedy 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Jack Goes Boating 6.3
Jack Goes Boating Jack Goes Boating
Romantic, Drama 2010, USA
Away We Go 7.1
Away We Go Away We Go
Comedy 2009, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Sunshine Cleaning 6.8
Sunshine Cleaning Sunshine Cleaning
Comedy 2008, USA
Watch trailer
Is Anybody There? 6.6
Is Anybody There? Is Anybody There?
Drama 2008, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Little Miss Sunshine 7.4
Little Miss Sunshine Little Miss Sunshine
Drama, Comedy 2006, USA
Everything Is Illuminated 7.7
Everything Is Illuminated Everything Is Illuminated
Drama, Comedy 2005, USA
