Marc Turtletaub

Date of Birth
30 January 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
The Farewell
(2019)
7.7
Everything Is Illuminated
(2005)
7.4
Jules
(2023)
Filmography
7.4
Jules
Jules
Drama, Sci-Fi, Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Drama, Biography
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
The Farewell
The Farewell
Comedy, Drama
2019, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Puzzle
Puzzle
Drama
2018, USA
6.9
White Fang
Croc-Blanc
Adventure, Animation, Drama
2018, USA / France / Luxembourg
7
Loving
Loving
Drama
2016, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.9
3 Generations
Three Generations
Drama, Comedy
2015, USA
4.8
Gods Behaving Badly
Gods Behaving Badly
Comedy, Drama
2013, USA
6.4
Safety Not Guaranteed
Safety Not Guaranteed
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Romantic
2012, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Our Idiot Brother
Our Idiot Brother
Comedy
2011, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Jack Goes Boating
Jack Goes Boating
Romantic, Drama
2010, USA
7.1
Away We Go
Away We Go
Comedy
2009, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.8
Sunshine Cleaning
Sunshine Cleaning
Comedy
2008, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Is Anybody There?
Is Anybody There?
Drama
2008, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.4
Little Miss Sunshine
Little Miss Sunshine
Drama, Comedy
2006, USA
7.7
Everything Is Illuminated
Everything Is Illuminated
Drama, Comedy
2005, USA
