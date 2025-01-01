Alexs Stadermann

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 Films 5 Director 5 Writer 2
200% Wolf 6.8
200% Wolf
Animation 2024, Australia / Spain
Watch trailer
100% Wolf 5.9
100% Wolf
Animation 2020, Australia
Watch trailer
Maya the Bee: The Honey Games 6.3
Maya the Bee: The Honey Games
Animation, Children's 2018, Australia / Germany
Watch trailer
Blinky Bill the Movie 5.2
Blinky Bill the Movie
Animation, Adventure, Children's 2016, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
Maya the Bee Movie 5.9
Maya the Bee Movie
Animation 2014, Australia / Germany
Watch trailer
