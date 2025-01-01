Menu
Alexs Stadermann
Date of Birth
1 January 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director
6.8
200% Wolf
200% Wolf
Animation
2024, Australia / Spain
Watch trailer
5.9
100% Wolf
100% Wolf
Animation
2020, Australia
Watch trailer
6.3
Maya the Bee: The Honey Games
Maya the Bee: The Honey Games
Animation, Children's
2018, Australia / Germany
Watch trailer
5.2
Blinky Bill the Movie
Blinky Bill the Movie
Animation, Adventure, Children's
2016, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
5.9
Maya the Bee Movie
Maya the Bee Movie
Animation
2014, Australia / Germany
Watch trailer
