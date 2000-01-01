Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Xavier Atkins
Xavier Atkins
Kinoafisha
Persons
Xavier Atkins
Xavier Atkins
Xavier Atkins
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.6
Philomena
(2013)
7.4
Professor T
(2021)
6.9
Child 44
(2014)
Filmography
7.4
Professor T
Drama, Crime
2021, Great Britain/Germany/Belgium
6.9
Child 44
Child 44
Thriller, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Philomena
Philomena
Drama, Romantic
2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.4
The Adventurer: The Curse of the Midas Box
The Adventurer: The Curse of the Midas Box
Fantasy, Family, Adventure
2013, Spain
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree