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Xavier Atkins Xavier Atkins
Kinoafisha Persons Xavier Atkins

Xavier Atkins

Xavier Atkins

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Philomena 7.6
Philomena (2013)
Professor T 7.4
Professor T (2021)
Child 44 6.9
Child 44 (2014)

Filmography

Professor T 7.4
Professor T
Drama, Crime 2021, Great Britain/Germany/Belgium
Child 44 6.9
Child 44 Child 44
Thriller, Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Philomena 7.6
Philomena Philomena
Drama, Romantic 2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Adventurer: The Curse of the Midas Box 5.4
The Adventurer: The Curse of the Midas Box The Adventurer: The Curse of the Midas Box
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2013, Spain
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