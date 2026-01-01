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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
M.C. Gainey
M.C. Gainey
Kinoafisha
Persons
M.C. Gainey
M.C. Gainey
M.C. Gainey
Date of Birth
18 January 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.1
Tangled
(2010)
7.8
Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure
(2017)
7.0
Starman
(1984)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Children's
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2021
2020
2017
2012
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
1998
1997
1992
1989
1984
All
20
Films
17
TV Shows
3
Actor
20
5.2
The Cleaner
The Cleaner
Crime, Drama, Detective
2021, USA
6.6
A Teacher
Drama,
2020, USA
5.6
Moonbase 8
Comedy
2020, USA
7.8
Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure
Adventure, Children's, Fantasy
2017, USA
6.6
Tangled: Before Ever After
Tangled: Before Ever After
Action, Adventure, Animation
2017, USA
6
Stolen
Stolen
Action
2012, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Tangled
Rapunzel
Family, Musical, Animation, Comedy
2010, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
All About Steve
All About Steve
Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Wild Hogs
Wild Hogs
Adventure, Comedy
2007, USA
6
The TV Set
The TV Set
Drama, Comedy
2006, USA
6.5
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Dukes of Hazzard
Comedy, Adventure, Action
2005, USA / Australia
5.4
Are We There Yet?
Are We There Yet?
Comedy, Romantic, Adventure, Family
2005, USA
6.1
Sideways
Sideways
Adventure, Drama, Comedy
2004, USA
6.1
The Cooler
The Cooler
Drama, Romantic
2003, USA
5.4
Meet the Deedles
Meet the Deedles
Sport, Family, Comedy
1998, USA
7
Breakdown
Breakdown
Crime, Thriller, Mystery
1997, USA
6.2
Leap of Faith
Leap of Faith
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
1992, USA
6.6
The Mighty Ducks
The Mighty Ducks
Comedy, Drama, Family
1992, USA
6.5
An Innocent Man
An Innocent Man
Action, Crime, Drama
1989, USA
7
Starman
Starman
Romantic, Sci-Fi
1984, USA
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