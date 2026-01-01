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Anthony Lucas
Anthony Lucas
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anthony Lucas
Anthony Lucas
Anthony Lucas
Date of Birth
27 February 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
5.6
The Turning
(2013)
Filmography
5.6
The Turning
The Turning
Drama
2013, Australia
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