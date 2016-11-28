Aleksandr Kulikov

Menu
Date of Birth
30 January 1965
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
28 November 2016

Popular Films

Viy 5.5
Viy (2014)
Forsaken 4.4
Forsaken (2018)
Pejzazh s ubijstvom 0.0
Pejzazh s ubijstvom (2002)

Filmography

Forsaken 4.4
Forsaken Prishelets
Sci-Fi 2018, Russia
Viy 5.5
Viy Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy 2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
Pejzazh s ubijstvom
Pejzazh s ubijstvom
Detective 2002, Russia
