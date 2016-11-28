Menu
Aleksandr Kulikov
Aleksandr Kulikov
Aleksandr Kulikov
Aleksandr Kulikov
Aleksandr Kulikov
Date of Birth
30 January 1965
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
28 November 2016
Popular Films
5.5
Viy
(2014)
4.4
Forsaken
(2018)
0.0
Pejzazh s ubijstvom
(2002)
2
4.4
Forsaken
Prishelets
Sci-Fi
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
5.5
Viy
Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy
2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
Watch trailer
Pejzazh s ubijstvom
Detective
2002, Russia
