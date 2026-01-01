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Leone Marucci Leone Marucci
Kinoafisha Persons Leone Marucci

Leone Marucci

Leone Marucci

Date of Birth
28 March 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer

Popular Films

The Power of Few 5.9
The Power of Few (2012)
Jade 5.6
Jade (2025)
The Inhabitant 4.6
The Inhabitant (2022)

Filmography

Jade 5.6
Jade Jade
Action, Thriller 2025, USA
The Inhabitant 4.6
The Inhabitant The Inhabitant
Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Power of Few 5.9
The Power of Few The Power of Few
Thriller, Action, Drama, Crime, Detective 2012, USA
Watch trailer
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