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About
Leone Marucci
Leone Marucci
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leone Marucci
Leone Marucci
Leone Marucci
Date of Birth
28 March 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Popular Films
5.9
The Power of Few
(2012)
5.6
Jade
(2025)
4.6
The Inhabitant
(2022)
Filmography
5.6
Jade
Jade
Action, Thriller
2025, USA
4.6
The Inhabitant
The Inhabitant
Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
The Power of Few
The Power of Few
Thriller, Action, Drama, Crime, Detective
2012, USA
Watch trailer
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