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About
Filmography
Michael Wadleigh
Michael Wadleigh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Wadleigh
Michael Wadleigh
Michael Wadleigh
Date of Birth
24 September 1939
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
8.1
Woodstock
(1970)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
History
Musical
Year
All
1970
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
8.1
Woodstock
Woodstock
Documentary, History, Musical
1970, USA
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