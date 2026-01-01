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Emil Wolk Emil Wolk
Kinoafisha Persons Emil Wolk

Emil Wolk

Emil Wolk

Date of Birth
1 January 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Tall Guy 6.2
The Tall Guy (1989)

Filmography

The Tall Guy 6.2
The Tall Guy The Tall Guy
Comedy, Romantic 1989, Great Britain
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