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Emil Wolk
Emil Wolk
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emil Wolk
Emil Wolk
Emil Wolk
Date of Birth
1 January 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.2
The Tall Guy
(1989)
Filmography
6.2
The Tall Guy
The Tall Guy
Comedy, Romantic
1989, Great Britain
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