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Heloise Godet
Heloise Godet
Kinoafisha
Persons
Heloise Godet
Heloise Godet
Heloise Godet
Date of Birth
27 August 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Candice Renoir
(2013)
5.9
Goodbye to Language
(2013)
Filmography
7.6
Candice Renoir
Drama, Crime
2013, France
5.9
Goodbye to Language
Adieu au langage
Drama
2013, France
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