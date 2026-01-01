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Lavrenty Svetlichny Lavrenty Svetlichny
Kinoafisha Persons Lavrenty Svetlichny

Lavrenty Svetlichny

Lavrenty Svetlichny

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

For Marx... 6.2
For Marx... (2012)

Filmography

For Marx... 6.2
For Marx... Za Marksa...
Drama 2012, Russia
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