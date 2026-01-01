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Filmography
Lavrenty Svetlichny
Lavrenty Svetlichny
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lavrenty Svetlichny
Lavrenty Svetlichny
Lavrenty Svetlichny
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.2
For Marx...
(2012)
Filmography
6.2
For Marx...
Za Marksa...
Drama
2012, Russia
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