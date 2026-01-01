Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Max Deacon
Max Deacon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Deacon
Max Deacon
Max Deacon
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.7
The Collection
(2016)
6.3
Into the Storm
(2014)
6.0
I, Anna
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Crime
Drama
Family
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2016
2014
2013
2012
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actor
5
5.8
Art Thief
Art Thief
Crime
2023, USA
6.7
The Collection
Drama, Family, Romantic
2016, USA
6.3
Into the Storm
Into the Storm
Thriller
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Summer in February
Summer in February
Drama, Biography, Romantic
2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6
I, Anna
I, Anna
Romantic, Crime, Drama
2012, Germany / Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree