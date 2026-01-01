Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Max Deacon Max Deacon
Kinoafisha Persons Max Deacon

Max Deacon

Max Deacon

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Collection 6.7
The Collection (2016)
Into the Storm 6.3
Into the Storm (2014)
I, Anna 6.0
I, Anna (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Art Thief 5.8
Art Thief Art Thief
Crime 2023, USA
The Collection 6.7
The Collection
Drama, Family, Romantic 2016, USA
Into the Storm 6.3
Into the Storm Into the Storm
Thriller 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Summer in February 5.4
Summer in February Summer in February
Drama, Biography, Romantic 2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
I, Anna 6
I, Anna I, Anna
Romantic, Crime, Drama 2012, Germany / Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more