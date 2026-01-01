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Filmography
Crahan Denton
Crahan Denton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Crahan Denton
Crahan Denton
Crahan Denton
Date of Birth
20 March 1914
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
4 December 1966
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.8
Hud
(1963)
7.8
Birdman of Alcatraz
(1962)
7.4
The Young One
(1960)
Filmography
7.8
Hud
Hud
Drama
1963, USA
7.8
Birdman of Alcatraz
Birdman Of Alcatraz
Drama, Crime, Biography
1962, USA
7.4
The Young One
The Young One
Drama
1960, Mexico / USA
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