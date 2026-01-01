Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mara Zampieri Mara Zampieri
Kinoafisha Persons Mara Zampieri

Mara Zampieri

Mara Zampieri

Date of Birth
30 January 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

La traviata: Melodramma in tre atti 0.0
La traviata: Melodramma in tre atti (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
La traviata: Melodramma in tre atti
La traviata: Melodramma in tre atti La traviata: Melodramma in tre atti
Opera 2013, Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more