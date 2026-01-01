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Filmography
Lindsey Broad
Lindsey Broad
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lindsey Broad
Lindsey Broad
Lindsey Broad
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
Julia
(2022)
6.6
Don Jon
(2013)
5.4
Trust
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2021
2020
2013
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actress
4
8.2
Julia
Drama, Biography
2022, USA
5.4
Trust
Trust
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2021, USA
4.7
10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up
10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up
Comedy, Romantic
2020, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Don Jon
Don Jon
Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
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