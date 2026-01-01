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Filmography
Michael Beasley
Michael Beasley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Beasley
Michael Beasley
Michael Beasley
Date of Birth
9 January 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Height
208 cm (6 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
6.0
68 Kill
(2017)
5.7
The Bay
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2017
2012
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6
68 Kill
68 Kill
Thriller, Comedy, Crime
2017, USA
5.7
The Bay
The Bay
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Horror
2012, USA
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