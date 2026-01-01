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Michael Beasley Michael Beasley
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Beasley

Michael Beasley

Michael Beasley

Date of Birth
9 January 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Height
208 cm (6 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Thriller hero, Comedy actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

68 Kill 6.0
68 Kill (2017)
The Bay 5.7
The Bay (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
68 Kill 6
68 Kill 68 Kill
Thriller, Comedy, Crime 2017, USA
The Bay 5.7
The Bay The Bay
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Horror 2012, USA
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