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Lori Martin Lori Martin
Kinoafisha Persons Lori Martin

Lori Martin

Lori Martin

Date of Birth
18 April 1947
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
4 April 2010
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Cape Fear 7.9
Cape Fear (1962)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Cape Fear 7.9
Cape Fear Cape Fear
Thriller, Horror 1962, USA
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