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Filmography
Lori Martin
Lori Martin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lori Martin
Lori Martin
Lori Martin
Date of Birth
18 April 1947
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
4 April 2010
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.9
Cape Fear
(1962)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
1962
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.9
Cape Fear
Cape Fear
Thriller, Horror
1962, USA
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