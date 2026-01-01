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Filmography
Nick Nevern
Nick Nevern
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Nevern
Nick Nevern
Nick Nevern
Date of Birth
8 December 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Action hero
,
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.7
Spring
(2014)
6.3
Summit Fever
(2022)
6.1
Vengeance: Rise of the Footsoldier
(2023)
Filmography
6.1
Vengeance: Rise of the Footsoldier
Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance
Action
2023, Great Britain
6.3
Summit Fever
Summit Fever
Drama
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.6
Eliminators
Eliminators
Action, Thriller
2016, Great Britain / Mexico / USA
4.9
The Hooligan Factory
The Hooligan Factory
Comedy
2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.7
Spring
Spring
Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
5.5
Outpost: Black Sun
Outpost: Black Sun
Horror, Action
2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
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