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Nick Nevern Nick Nevern
Kinoafisha Persons Nick Nevern

Nick Nevern

Nick Nevern

Date of Birth
8 December 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Action hero, Horror actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Spring 6.7
Spring (2014)
Summit Fever 6.3
Summit Fever (2022)
Vengeance: Rise of the Footsoldier 6.1
Vengeance: Rise of the Footsoldier (2023)

Filmography

Vengeance: Rise of the Footsoldier 6.1
Vengeance: Rise of the Footsoldier Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance
Action 2023, Great Britain
Summit Fever 6.3
Summit Fever Summit Fever
Drama 2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Eliminators 5.6
Eliminators Eliminators
Action, Thriller 2016, Great Britain / Mexico / USA
The Hooligan Factory 4.9
The Hooligan Factory The Hooligan Factory
Comedy 2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Spring 6.7
Spring Spring
Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
Outpost: Black Sun 5.5
Outpost: Black Sun Outpost: Black Sun
Horror, Action 2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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