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Filmography
Max Nichols
Max Nichols
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Nichols
Max Nichols
Max Nichols
Date of Birth
1 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Actor
Popular Films
7.1
Day 5
(2016)
6.7
Two Night Stand
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2016
2014
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Director
2
7.1
Day 5
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2016, USA
6.7
Two Night Stand
Two Night Stand
Comedy, Romantic
2014, USA
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