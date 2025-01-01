Menu
Awards and nominations of Peter Webber

Peter Webber
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
 Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Nominee
