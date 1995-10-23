Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin Ireland Baldwin
Kinoafisha Persons Ireland Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin

Date of Birth
23 October 1995
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Height
185 cm (6 ft 1 in)
Eye colour
blue

Popular Films

Grudge Match 6.6
Grudge Match (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 Films 1 Actress 1
Grudge Match 6.6
Grudge Match Grudge Match
Comedy, Sport 2014, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more