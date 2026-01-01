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Nicola Walker Nicola Walker
Kinoafisha Persons Nicola Walker

Nicola Walker

Nicola Walker

Date of Birth
15 May 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Inside No. 9 8.5
Inside No. 9 (2014)
Luther 8.4
Luther (2010)
Unforgotten 8.3
Unforgotten (2015)

Filmography

Alice and Steve
Alice and Steve
Comedy, Drama 2026, USA
Mary & George 6.6
Mary & George
Drama, History, 2024, Great Britain
Marriage 6.2
Marriage
Drama, Family 2022, Great Britain
Annika 7.2
Annika
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2021, Great Britain
The Split 7.7
The Split
Drama 2018, Great Britain
Collateral 6.6
Collateral
Drama, Crime, 2018, Great Britain/USA
Unforgotten 8.3
Unforgotten
Drama, Crime 2015, Great Britain
Inside No. 9 8.5
Inside No. 9
Comedy, Thriller, Mystery 2014, Great Britain
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