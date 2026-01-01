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Nicola Walker
Nicola Walker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicola Walker
Nicola Walker
Nicola Walker
Date of Birth
15 May 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.5
Inside No. 9
(2014)
8.4
Luther
(2010)
8.3
Unforgotten
(2015)
Filmography
Alice and Steve
Comedy, Drama
2026, USA
6.6
Mary & George
Drama, History,
2024, Great Britain
6.2
Marriage
Drama, Family
2022, Great Britain
7.2
Annika
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2021, Great Britain
7.7
The Split
Drama
2018, Great Britain
6.6
Collateral
Drama, Crime,
2018, Great Britain/USA
8.3
Unforgotten
Drama, Crime
2015, Great Britain
8.5
Inside No. 9
Comedy, Thriller, Mystery
2014, Great Britain
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