Toby Wallace
Awards
Awards and nominations of Toby Wallace
Toby Wallace
About
Filmography
Awards
Venice Film Festival 2019
Best Young Actor or Actress
Winner
Nave d'Argento for Best OTP
Winner
Nave d'Argento for Best OTP
Winner
