Aleksandra Drozdova
Date of Birth
29 March 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries

Popular Films

Pravda 7.5
Pravda (2024)
Quiet Comes the Dawn 4.0
Quiet Comes the Dawn (2019)
Strim 0.0
Strim (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 7 Films 2 TV Shows 5 Actress 7
Pervyj raz
Pervyj raz
Drama 2025, Russia
Hutor
Hutor
Comedy 2025, Russia
Prelest
Prelest
Crime, Drama 2024, Russia
Pravda 7.5
Pravda
Thriller, Detective, Drama 2024, Russia
Strim
Strim
Comedy 2023, Russia
Sold Out
Sold Out
Drama, Comedy, Music 2021, Russia
Quiet Comes the Dawn 4
Quiet Comes the Dawn
Horror 2019, Russia
