Aleksandra Drozdova
Aleksandra Drozdova
Aleksandra Drozdova
Date of Birth
29 March 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
7.5
Pravda
(2024)
4.0
Quiet Comes the Dawn
(2019)
0.0
Strim
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Music
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2021
2019
All
7
Films
2
TV Shows
5
Actress
7
Pervyj raz
Drama
2025, Russia
Hutor
Comedy
2025, Russia
Prelest
Crime, Drama
2024, Russia
7.5
Pravda
Pravda
Thriller, Detective, Drama
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Strim
Comedy
2023, Russia
Sold Out
Drama, Comedy, Music
2021, Russia
4
Quiet Comes the Dawn
Rassvet
Horror
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
