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About
Filmography
Yancy Butler
Yancy Butler
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yancy Butler
Yancy Butler
Yancy Butler
Date of Birth
2 July 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.3
The Mentalist
(2008)
7.0
Hard Target
(1993)
6.1
Initiation
(2020)
Filmography
3.9
The Accursed
The Accursed
Horror
2021, USA
6.1
Initiation
Initiation
Crime, Horror, Mystery
2020, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
The Assassin's Code
The Assassin's Code
Crime, Thriller
2018, USA
3.8
Death Race 2050
Death Race 2050
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy
2017, USA
3.2
Lake Placid vs. Anaconda
Lake Placid vs. Anaconda
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2015, Bulgaria / USA
8.3
The Mentalist
Drama, Crime, Detective
2008, USA
5.6
Drop Zone
Drop Zone
Thriller, Action
1994, USA
7
Hard Target
Hard Target
Action, Thriller
1993, USA
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