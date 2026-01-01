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Yancy Butler
Yancy Butler Yancy Butler
Kinoafisha Persons Yancy Butler

Yancy Butler

Yancy Butler

Date of Birth
2 July 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action heroine, Thriller heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

The Mentalist 8.3
The Mentalist (2008)
Hard Target 7.0
Hard Target (1993)
Initiation 6.1
Initiation (2020)

Filmography

The Accursed 3.9
The Accursed The Accursed
Horror 2021, USA
Initiation 6.1
Initiation Initiation
Crime, Horror, Mystery 2020, USA
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The Assassin's Code 5.1
The Assassin's Code The Assassin's Code
Crime, Thriller 2018, USA
Death Race 2050 3.8
Death Race 2050 Death Race 2050
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy 2017, USA
Lake Placid vs. Anaconda 3.2
Lake Placid vs. Anaconda Lake Placid vs. Anaconda
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2015, Bulgaria / USA
The Mentalist 8.3
The Mentalist
Drama, Crime, Detective 2008, USA
Drop Zone 5.6
Drop Zone Drop Zone
Thriller, Action 1994, USA
Hard Target 7
Hard Target Hard Target
Action, Thriller 1993, USA
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