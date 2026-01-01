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Lilay Huser Lilay Huser
Kinoafisha Persons Lilay Huser

Lilay Huser

Lilay Huser

Date of Birth
1 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Chiko 7.4
Chiko (2008)
Almanya: Welcome to Germany 7.1
Almanya: Welcome to Germany (2011)
Macho Man 4.9
Macho Man (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Macho Man 4.9
Macho Man Macho Man
Comedy, Romantic 2015, Germany
Almanya: Welcome to Germany 7.1
Almanya: Welcome to Germany Almanya - Willkommen in Deutschland
Drama, Comedy 2011, Germany
Chiko 7.4
Chiko Chiko
Drama 2008, Germany
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