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About
Filmography
Lilay Huser
Lilay Huser
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lilay Huser
Lilay Huser
Lilay Huser
Date of Birth
1 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Chiko
(2008)
7.1
Almanya: Welcome to Germany
(2011)
4.9
Macho Man
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2015
2011
2008
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
4.9
Macho Man
Macho Man
Comedy, Romantic
2015, Germany
7.1
Almanya: Welcome to Germany
Almanya - Willkommen in Deutschland
Drama, Comedy
2011, Germany
7.4
Chiko
Chiko
Drama
2008, Germany
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