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Max Phipps Max Phipps
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Max Phipps

Max Phipps

Date of Birth
18 November 1939
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
6 August 2000
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Road Warrior 7.6
The Road Warrior (1981)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Road Warrior 7.6
The Road Warrior Mad Max 2
Action, Thriller, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1981, Australia
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