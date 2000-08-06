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About
Filmography
Max Phipps
Max Phipps
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Phipps
Max Phipps
Max Phipps
Date of Birth
18 November 1939
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
6 August 2000
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
The Road Warrior
(1981)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
1981
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.6
The Road Warrior
Mad Max 2
Action, Thriller, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1981, Australia
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