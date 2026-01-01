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Filmography
Nana Bryant
Nana Bryant
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nana Bryant
Nana Bryant
Nana Bryant
Date of Birth
23 November 1888
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
24 December 1955
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
Mad About Music
(1938)
6.6
Nice Girl?
(1941)
6.4
Ladies of the Chorus
(1948)
Filmography
6.4
Ladies of the Chorus
Ladies of the Chorus
Musical
1948, USA
6.1
Dangerous Years
Dangerous Years
Drama
1947, USA
6.4
Bathing Beauty
Bathing Beauty
Comedy, Musical
1944, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Nice Girl?
Nice Girl?
Romantic, Comedy
1941, USA
7.1
Mad About Music
Mad About Music
Musical, Comedy
1938, USA
Show more
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