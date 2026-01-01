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Leslye Headland
Leslye Headland
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leslye Headland
Leslye Headland
Leslye Headland
Date of Birth
26 November 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer
Popular Films
7.6
Russian Doll
(2019)
7.2
Blunt Talk
(2015)
7.0
Black Monday
(2019)
Filmography
4.7
The Acolyte
Sci-Fi, Action
2024, USA
6.7
Single Drunk Female
Drama, Comedy
2022, USA
7
Black Monday
Comedy
2019, USA
7.6
Russian Doll
Drama, Comedy
2019, USA
6.4
SMILF
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2017, USA
7.2
Blunt Talk
Drama, Comedy
2015, USA
6.5
Sleeping with Other People
Sleeping with Other People
Comedy, Romantic
2015, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
About Last Night
About Last Night
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
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