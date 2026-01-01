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Filmography
Seung-Yun Lee
Seung-Yun Lee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Seung-Yun Lee
Seung-Yun Lee
Seung-Yun Lee
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.7
Daytime Drinking
(2008)
Filmography
6.7
Daytime Drinking
Najsul
Drama, Comedy
2008, South Korea
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