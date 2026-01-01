Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marina Nefyodova
Marina Nefyodova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marina Nefyodova
Marina Nefyodova
Marina Nefyodova
Popular Films
7.8
Feerinki
(2022)
7.0
Masha i medved
(2009)
6.6
Booba
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Children's
Comedy
Fantasy
Short
Year
All
2022
2020
2018
2014
2009
All
5
Films
2
TV Shows
3
Director
5
7.8
Feerinki
Adventure, Children's, Fantasy
2022, Russia
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 116
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 116
Animation, Short
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
5.3
The Princess and the Dragon
Printsessa i drakon
Animation, Children's
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
6.6
Booba
Comedy, Children's
2014, Great Britain
7
Masha i medved
Comedy, Children's
2009, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree