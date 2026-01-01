Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marina Nefyodova Marina Nefyodova
Kinoafisha Persons Marina Nefyodova

Marina Nefyodova

Marina Nefyodova

Popular Films

Feerinki 7.8
Feerinki (2022)
Masha i medved 7.0
Masha i medved (2009)
Booba 6.6
Booba (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Feerinki 7.8
Feerinki
Adventure, Children's, Fantasy 2022, Russia
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 116
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 116 MULT v kino. Vypusk # 116
Animation, Short 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
The Princess and the Dragon 5.3
The Princess and the Dragon Printsessa i drakon
Animation, Children's 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Booba 6.6
Booba
Comedy, Children's 2014, Great Britain
Masha i medved 7
Masha i medved
Comedy, Children's 2009, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more