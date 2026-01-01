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Lydia Knott Lydia Knott
Kinoafisha Persons Lydia Knott

Lydia Knott

Lydia Knott

Date of Birth
1 October 1866
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
30 March 1955
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

A Woman of Paris: A Drama of Fate 6.9
A Woman of Paris: A Drama of Fate (1923)

Filmography

A Woman of Paris: A Drama of Fate 6.9
A Woman of Paris: A Drama of Fate A Woman of Paris: A Drama of Fate
Drama, Romantic 1923, USA
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