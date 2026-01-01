Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Lydia Knott
Lydia Knott
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lydia Knott
Lydia Knott
Lydia Knott
Date of Birth
1 October 1866
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
30 March 1955
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.9
A Woman of Paris: A Drama of Fate
(1923)
Filmography
6.9
A Woman of Paris: A Drama of Fate
A Woman of Paris: A Drama of Fate
Drama, Romantic
1923, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree