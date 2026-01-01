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Lyusya Kolomeyets
Lyusya Kolomeyets
Kinoafisha
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Lyusya Kolomeyets
Lyusya Kolomeyets
Lyusya Kolomeyets
Popular Films
6.7
Elephant and rope
(1947)
Filmography
Genre
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Fairy Tale
Family
Year
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1947
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.7
Elephant and rope
Slon i veryovochka
Fairy Tale, Family
1947, USSR
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