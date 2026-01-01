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Kathleen Williams Kathleen Williams
Kinoafisha Persons Kathleen Williams

Kathleen Williams

Kathleen Williams

Date of Birth
31 May 1879
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
23 September 1960
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Actor type
Romantic hero

Popular Films

Big Timber 3.0
Big Timber (1917)

Filmography

Big Timber 3
Big Timber Big Timber
Romantic 1917, USA
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