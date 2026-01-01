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Kathleen Williams
Kathleen Williams
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kathleen Williams
Kathleen Williams
Kathleen Williams
Date of Birth
31 May 1879
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
23 September 1960
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Actor type
Romantic hero
Popular Films
3.0
Big Timber
(1917)
Filmography
3
Big Timber
Big Timber
Romantic
1917, USA
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