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About
Filmography
Louise Glaum
Louise Glaum
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louise Glaum
Louise Glaum
Louise Glaum
Date of Birth
10 September 1888
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
25 November 1970
Popular Films
6.4
The Aryan
(1915)
Filmography
Genre
All
Western
Year
All
1915
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.4
The Aryan
The Aryan
Western
1915, USA
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