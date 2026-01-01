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Louise Glaum Louise Glaum
Kinoafisha Persons Louise Glaum

Louise Glaum

Louise Glaum

Date of Birth
10 September 1888
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
25 November 1970

Popular Films

The Aryan 6.4
The Aryan (1915)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Aryan 6.4
The Aryan The Aryan
Western 1915, USA
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