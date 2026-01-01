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Mady Correll Mady Correll
Kinoafisha Persons Mady Correll

Mady Correll

Mady Correll

Date of Birth
19 April 1907
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
18 December 1981
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Monsieur Verdoux 7.5
Monsieur Verdoux (1947)

Filmography

Monsieur Verdoux 7.5
Monsieur Verdoux Monsieur Verdoux
Drama, Comedy, Crime 1947, USA
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