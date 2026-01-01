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Lauren Ashley Carter Lauren Ashley Carter
Kinoafisha Persons Lauren Ashley Carter

Lauren Ashley Carter

Lauren Ashley Carter

Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

The Woman 6.0
The Woman (2011)
Imitation Girl 4.9
Imitation Girl (2017)
Darlin' 4.9
Darlin' (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Darlin' 4.9
Darlin' Darlin'
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
Artik 4.3
Artik Artik
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
Black Site 3.8
Black Site Black Site
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2018, Great Britain
Imitation Girl 4.9
Imitation Girl Imitation Girl
Drama, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
The Woman 6
The Woman The Woman
Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
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