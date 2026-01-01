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About
Filmography
Lauren Ashley Carter
Lauren Ashley Carter
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lauren Ashley Carter
Lauren Ashley Carter
Lauren Ashley Carter
Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
6.0
The Woman
(2011)
4.9
Imitation Girl
(2017)
4.9
Darlin'
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2019
2018
2017
2011
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
4.9
Darlin'
Darlin'
Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
4.3
Artik
Artik
Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
3.8
Black Site
Black Site
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2018, Great Britain
4.9
Imitation Girl
Imitation Girl
Drama, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
6
The Woman
The Woman
Horror, Thriller
2011, USA
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