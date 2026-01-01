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Liudmyla Monastyrska Liudmyla Monastyrska
Kinoafisha Persons Liudmyla Monastyrska

Liudmyla Monastyrska

Liudmyla Monastyrska

Date of Birth
1 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Macbeth 7.2
Macbeth (2011)
Nabucco 0.0
Nabucco (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nabucco
Nabucco Nabucco
Opera 2017, USA
Macbeth 7.2
Macbeth Macbeth
Opera 2011, Great Britain
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