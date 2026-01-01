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Filmography
Liudmyla Monastyrska
Liudmyla Monastyrska
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liudmyla Monastyrska
Liudmyla Monastyrska
Liudmyla Monastyrska
Date of Birth
1 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.2
Macbeth
(2011)
0.0
Nabucco
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Opera
Year
All
2017
2011
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
Nabucco
Nabucco
Opera
2017, USA
7.2
Macbeth
Macbeth
Opera
2011, Great Britain
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