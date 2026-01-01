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Filmography
Elise Schaap
Elise Schaap
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elise Schaap
Elise Schaap
Elise Schaap
Date of Birth
21 September 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Ferry: De Serie
(2023)
7.0
Bride Flight
(2008)
6.9
Hotel Sinestra
(2022)
Filmography
6.5
Amsterdam Empire
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2025, Netherlands
6.6
Sisterhood
De Z van Zus
Comedy
2024, Netherlands
7.5
Ferry: De Serie
Crime, Thriller
2023, Belgium/Netherlands
6.9
Hotel Sinestra
Hotel Sinestra
Family, Adventure, Comedy
2022, Netherlands / Switzerland
Watch trailer
6.8
Soof: Een Nieuw Begin
Drama, Comedy
2017, Netherlands
7
Bride Flight
Bride Flight
Drama
2008, Netherlands / Luxembourg
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