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Elise Schaap
Elise Schaap Elise Schaap
Kinoafisha Persons Elise Schaap

Elise Schaap

Elise Schaap

Date of Birth
21 September 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Ferry: De Serie 7.5
Ferry: De Serie (2023)
Bride Flight 7.0
Bride Flight (2008)
Hotel Sinestra 6.9
Hotel Sinestra (2022)

Filmography

Amsterdam Empire 6.5
Amsterdam Empire
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2025, Netherlands
Sisterhood 6.6
Sisterhood De Z van Zus
Comedy 2024, Netherlands
Ferry: De Serie 7.5
Ferry: De Serie
Crime, Thriller 2023, Belgium/Netherlands
Hotel Sinestra 6.9
Hotel Sinestra Hotel Sinestra
Family, Adventure, Comedy 2022, Netherlands / Switzerland
Watch trailer
Soof: Een Nieuw Begin 6.8
Soof: Een Nieuw Begin
Drama, Comedy 2017, Netherlands
Bride Flight 7
Bride Flight Bride Flight
Drama 2008, Netherlands / Luxembourg
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