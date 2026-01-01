Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Erik Johansson Erik Johansson
Kinoafisha Persons Erik Johansson

Erik Johansson

Erik Johansson

Date of Birth
23 February 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Det som göms i snö 7.3
Det som göms i snö (2018)
Spelskandalen 7.1
Spelskandalen (2022)
Blue Eyes 6.7
Blue Eyes (2014)

Filmography

Spelskandalen 7.1
Spelskandalen
Drama, Sport, 2022, Sweden
Long live the bonus family 5.4
Long live the bonus family Länge leve bonusfamiljen
Comedy, Drama 2022, Sweden
Det som göms i snö 7.3
Det som göms i snö
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2018, Sweden
Blue Eyes 6.7
Blue Eyes
Drama, Thriller 2014, Sweden
Raspberry Boat Refugee 6.6
Raspberry Boat Refugee Vadelmavenepakolainen
Comedy 2014, Finland / Sweden
The Anderssons Hit the Road 4.1
The Anderssons Hit the Road Sune på bilsemester
Family, Comedy 2013, Sweden
Watch trailer
Nobel's Last Will 6.4
Nobel's Last Will Nobels testamente
Drama 2012, Sweden
Watch trailer
The Anderssons in Greece 4.4
The Anderssons in Greece Sune i Grekland - All Inclusive
Comedy, Family 2012, Sweden
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more