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Filmography
Erik Johansson
Erik Johansson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erik Johansson
Erik Johansson
Erik Johansson
Date of Birth
23 February 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.3
Det som göms i snö
(2018)
7.1
Spelskandalen
(2022)
6.7
Blue Eyes
(2014)
Filmography
7.1
Spelskandalen
Drama, Sport,
2022, Sweden
5.4
Long live the bonus family
Länge leve bonusfamiljen
Comedy, Drama
2022, Sweden
7.3
Det som göms i snö
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2018, Sweden
6.7
Blue Eyes
Drama, Thriller
2014, Sweden
6.6
Raspberry Boat Refugee
Vadelmavenepakolainen
Comedy
2014, Finland / Sweden
4.1
The Anderssons Hit the Road
Sune på bilsemester
Family, Comedy
2013, Sweden
Watch trailer
6.4
Nobel's Last Will
Nobels testamente
Drama
2012, Sweden
Watch trailer
4.4
The Anderssons in Greece
Sune i Grekland - All Inclusive
Comedy, Family
2012, Sweden
Watch trailer
Show more
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