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Lois Nettleton
Lois Nettleton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lois Nettleton
Lois Nettleton
Lois Nettleton
Date of Birth
16 August 1927
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
18 October 2008
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.0
The Man in the Glass Booth
(1975)
5.2
Dirty Dingus Magee
(1970)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Western
Year
All
1975
1970
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
7
The Man in the Glass Booth
The Man in the Glass Booth
Drama
1975, USA
5.2
Dirty Dingus Magee
Dirty Dingus Magee
Comedy, Western
1970, USA
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