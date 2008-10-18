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Lois Nettleton Lois Nettleton
Kinoafisha Persons Lois Nettleton

Lois Nettleton

Lois Nettleton

Date of Birth
16 August 1927
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
18 October 2008
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Man in the Glass Booth 7.0
The Man in the Glass Booth (1975)
Dirty Dingus Magee 5.2
Dirty Dingus Magee (1970)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Man in the Glass Booth 7
The Man in the Glass Booth The Man in the Glass Booth
Drama 1975, USA
Dirty Dingus Magee 5.2
Dirty Dingus Magee Dirty Dingus Magee
Comedy, Western 1970, USA
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