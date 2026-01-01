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Nadia Gray Nadia Gray
Kinoafisha Persons Nadia Gray

Nadia Gray

Nadia Gray

Date of Birth
23 November 1923
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
13 June 1994
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Two for the Road 7.1
Two for the Road (1967)
The Naked Runner 5.9
The Naked Runner (1967)

Filmography

Two for the Road 7.1
Two for the Road Two for the Road
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 1967, Great Britain
The Naked Runner 5.9
The Naked Runner The Naked Runner
Drama, Thriller 1967, Great Britain
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