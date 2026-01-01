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Filmography
Nadia Gray
Nadia Gray
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadia Gray
Nadia Gray
Nadia Gray
Date of Birth
23 November 1923
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
13 June 1994
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
Two for the Road
(1967)
5.9
The Naked Runner
(1967)
Filmography
7.1
Two for the Road
Two for the Road
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
1967, Great Britain
5.9
The Naked Runner
The Naked Runner
Drama, Thriller
1967, Great Britain
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