Awards and nominations of Nacho Vigalondo

Nacho Vigalondo
Academy Awards, USA 2005 Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2024 Toronto International Film Festival 2024
Platform Award
Nominee
 Platform Prize
Nominee
