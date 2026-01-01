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Marilyn Sokol Marilyn Sokol
Kinoafisha Persons Marilyn Sokol

Marilyn Sokol

Marilyn Sokol

Date of Birth
22 February 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Basketball Diaries 7.4
The Basketball Diaries (1995)
Foul Play 6.8
Foul Play (1978)
The Last Married Couple in America 5.4
The Last Married Couple in America (1980)

Filmography

The Basketball Diaries 7.4
The Basketball Diaries The Basketball Diaries
Biography, Sport, Drama 1995, USA
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The Last Married Couple in America 5.4
The Last Married Couple in America The Last Married Couple in America
Comedy 1980, USA
Foul Play 6.8
Foul Play Foul Play
Comedy, Thriller 1978, USA
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