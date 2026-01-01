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Marilyn Sokol
Marilyn Sokol
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marilyn Sokol
Marilyn Sokol
Marilyn Sokol
Date of Birth
22 February 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.4
The Basketball Diaries
(1995)
6.8
Foul Play
(1978)
5.4
The Last Married Couple in America
(1980)
Filmography
7.4
The Basketball Diaries
The Basketball Diaries
Biography, Sport, Drama
1995, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
The Last Married Couple in America
The Last Married Couple in America
Comedy
1980, USA
6.8
Foul Play
Foul Play
Comedy, Thriller
1978, USA
Show more
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