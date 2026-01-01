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About
Filmography
Luce Garcia-Ville
Luce Garcia-Ville
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luce Garcia-Ville
Luce Garcia-Ville
Luce Garcia-Ville
Date of Birth
28 April 1932
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
14 May 1975
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Last Year at Marienbad
(1961)
6.4
Nathalie Granger
(1972)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1972
1961
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
6.4
Nathalie Granger
Nathalie Granger
Drama
1972, France
7.4
Last Year at Marienbad
L'annee derniere а Marienbad
Drama
1961, France / Italy / East Germany / Austria
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