Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Luce Garcia-Ville Luce Garcia-Ville
Kinoafisha Persons Luce Garcia-Ville

Luce Garcia-Ville

Luce Garcia-Ville

Date of Birth
28 April 1932
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
14 May 1975
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Last Year at Marienbad 7.4
Last Year at Marienbad (1961)
Nathalie Granger 6.4
Nathalie Granger (1972)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nathalie Granger 6.4
Nathalie Granger Nathalie Granger
Drama 1972, France
Last Year at Marienbad 7.4
Last Year at Marienbad L'annee derniere а Marienbad
Drama 1961, France / Italy / East Germany / Austria
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more