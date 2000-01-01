Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Luc Bourgeois Luc Bourgeois
Kinoafisha Persons Luc Bourgeois

Luc Bourgeois

Luc Bourgeois

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Novena 7.2
The Novena (2005)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Novena 7.2
The Novena La neuvaine
Drama 2005, Canada
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more