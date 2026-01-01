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Leland Palmer Leland Palmer
Kinoafisha Persons Leland Palmer

Leland Palmer

Leland Palmer

Date of Birth
16 June 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

All That Jazz 7.9
All That Jazz (1979)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All That Jazz 7.9
All That Jazz All That Jazz
Drama, Comedy, Musical 1979, USA
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