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Filmography
Leland Palmer
Leland Palmer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leland Palmer
Leland Palmer
Leland Palmer
Date of Birth
16 June 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.9
All That Jazz
(1979)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Musical
Year
All
1979
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.9
All That Jazz
All That Jazz
Drama, Comedy, Musical
1979, USA
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